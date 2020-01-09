Can't really ask for much more: Nat Phillips reflects on Liverpool debut

Liverpool [UK], Jan 9 (ANI): Liverpool's Nat Phillips, who made his competitive senior debut during club's impressive win against Everton, said he 'can't really ask for much more'.

"Obviously [it's] the highlight of my career so far to play in a derby at Anfield in the FA Cup, get a win and a clean sheet," the club's official website quoted Phillips as saying.

"I mean, you can't really ask for much more from your professional debut for Liverpool. I've just got to enjoy it now," he added.

Liverpool secured a 1-0 win over Everton in the third-round FA Cup match on Sunday. Phillips said it is a great club to be at and he is enjoying training at such a high standard.

"It's a great club to be at - at this moment in time as well because they're doing so well. Of course I'm enjoying it, I'm enjoying training at such a high standard, you've got to be hitting [it] every single day. So you're improving as a player so much," he said. (ANI)

