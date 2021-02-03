'Can't see any contact': Arteta criticises red card shown to Luiz

London [UK], February 3 (ANI): After suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton in the Premier League 2020-21 season, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta expressed his displeasure with David Luiz being shown the red card during the match by the officials.

Arsenal was leading 1-0 in the first half at Molineux Stadium when the Brazilian defender Luiz seemed to have brought Willian Jose down as he sprinted towards goal.

Official Craig Pawson awarded a penalty to Wolves Luiz was given the marching orders and the decision stood even after a VAR review. As the match unfolded, Wolves went on to register a 2-1 win over Arsenal to break the winning run of the Gunners.

"If you want to talk about the decision, I have just seen the replay 10 times, in five different angles, and I am sitting here with you guys and I can't see any contact. So I would like to see VAR have different angles. If there is any contract, it's him (Jose) to David, that's what I've seen," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"I don't want to think that [it was a decision based on Luiz's reputation]. I am sure that they based the decision on something they've seen, but unfortunately, I am sitting here expecting to see something and I am not seeing anything. Of course, it changed the game. You play for 45 minutes in the Premier League without your central defender, against this opposition, of course, it changes the game," he added.



When asked whether VAR did justice or not, Arteta said: "Well, it was a big decision. If they got it right and they can justify that they got it right, I put my hand up and apologise."

"But the only thing I'm saying is I am sitting here and I cannot see any contact and that's really frustrating because it's a big, big moment in the game," he added.

Arteta also said that he is in favour of appealing against the red card given to Luiz in the match against Wolves.

"When I am standing here I would say yes, let's go straight away because we have a big chance. But I don't know, we have to speak with legal and the club and make the decision on what's the best thing to do," Arteta said.

Arsenal is currently at the 10th spot in Premier League standings with 31 points from 22 matches. The side will next take on Aston Villa on Saturday. (ANI)

