Can't wait to get started: Adam Lallana after joining Brighton

Brighton [UK], July 28 (ANI): After joining Brighton and Hove Albion, Adam Lallana has said that the ambition around the club 'excites' him and he cannot wait to get started.

"I can't wait to get started. It's a breath of fresh air coming here - having my medical, everything is new. It's a challenge I am looking forward to," the club's official website quoted Lallana as saying.

"The whole infrastructure and ambition around the club excites me. There is so much young talent and so much ability," he added.

The club on Tuesday announced the signing of Lallana following the expiration of his contract with Liverpool. He agreed to a three-year contract with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 32-year-old midfielder won Premier League title with Liverpool this season. He has also won the UEFA Champions League, FIFA World Club Championship and European Super Cup with Liverpool, and holds 34 senior caps for England.

Lallana said joining Brighton and Hove Albion was a "pretty easy choice" for him.

"The manager is highly regarded and it was a pretty easy choice for me in the end, especially knowing how much Brighton have reached out. It's nice to know that you're wanted - I think it's a perfect match," he said.

Brighton finished on the 15th position in the recently concluded 2019-2020 season of the Premier League. (ANI)

