Carabao Cup final moved to April in hope of fans in attendance

London [UK], December 22 (ANI): The football-league">English Football League (EFL) on Monday announced that this season's Carabao Cup final has been rescheduled to April with an aim to have "as many supporters in attendance as possible".

Initially slated to be played on February 28, the final will now take place on April 25.

"This season's Carabao Cup Final has been rescheduled and will now take place on Sunday 25 April 2021, with a 4pm kick-off," EFL said in a statement.



"It is the objective of the League to stage the Final with as many supporters in attendance as possible and the decision has therefore been taken to move the Final from its original date of Sunday 28 February 2021 to later in the year," it added.

EFL said that the number of fans permitted will be dependent on government guidance in place at the time and it is "hoped" that moving the date to later in the year will give clubs and their fans the "best opportunity" to attend in person.

Some stadiums are allowed to have fans in the stands but their return in London was brief as the capital was put under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition is set to continue this week, with the quarter-finals to be played across Tuesday and Wednesday. (ANI)

