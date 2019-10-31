Divock Origi celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammates Joe Gomez and Adam Lallana
Divock Origi celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammates Joe Gomez and Adam Lallana

Carabao Cup: Liverpool edge out Arsenal in a goal-scoring fest

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 07:58 IST

Liverpool [UK], Oct 31 (ANI): Liverpool defeated Arsenal in the round of 16 match of the ongoing Carabao Cup on Wednesday (local time) here at the Anfield Stadium.
The Reds defeated the Gunners 5-4 on penalties, however in normal time, the match had finished at 5-5.
The first half of the match saw five goals being scored between Liverpool and Arsenal.
Arsenal Shkodran Mustafi's mistake (own goal) in the sixth minute costed the side as Liverpool went 1-0 up. However, Lucas Torreira Di Pascua gave Arsenal the equaliser in the 19th minute.
The Gunners then quickly went into the lead as Gabriel Martinelli scored two goals within ten minutes to give them a 2-0 lead.
Liverpool was handed a penalty in the 43rd minute and James Milner scored for the side, bringing the scoreline to 3-2 in favour of Arsenal.
No more goals were scored in the first half and Arsenal went into the half time with a one-goal lead.
In the second half, Ainsley Maitland-Niles registered a goal for Arsenal in the 54th minute, giving them a lead of 4-2.
However, Liverpool got right back into the match owing to goals by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (58') and Divock Origi (62') and as a result, the scoreline was brought to 4-4 with still 28 more minutes left to play.
In the 70th minute, Arsenal once again went into the lead as Jock Willock clocked in a goal. The Gunners looked all set for the win, but Liverpool's Origi had different goals as he smashed the ball into the goalpost to bring the normal time's play result to 5-5.
After this, the match went into penalties and Liverpool came out triumphant. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 08:16 IST

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp hints towards Carabao Cup's...

Liverpool [UK], Oct 31 (ANI): Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has hinted towards a boycott of Carabao Cup's quarter-final boycott unless a suitable date is organised for the fixture.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 07:58 IST

Oman qualifies for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020

Dubai [UAE], Oct 31 (ANI): Oman has booked its place in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 as the side defeated Hong Kong in the T20 World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday by 12 runs.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:30 IST

ECB appoints Darren Gough as bowling consultant for Test series...

London [UK], Oct 30 (ANI): England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced former seamer Darren Gough as fast bowling consultant for two Test matches during their New Zealand tour.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:25 IST

Roger Federer withdraws from ATP Cup

New Delhi (India), Oct 30 (ANI): Swiss tennis star Roger Federer on Wednesday withdrew from ATP Cup citing family reasons.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:17 IST

Sourav Ganguly visits Chinnaswamy Stadium, appreciates sub-air system

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly appreciated the Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) sub-air system at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:41 IST

Zimbabwe Cricket appoints Hamilton Masakadza director of cricket

Harare [Zimbabwe], Oct 30 (ANI): Zimbabwe Cricket on Wednesday named former captain Hamilton Masakadza as the director of cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:07 IST

Gautam Gambhir asks Kejriwal to list measures taken to check...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about the measure his government has taken to tackle the problem of pollution in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 21:41 IST

Scotland defeat UAE, secure spot in T20 World Cup

Dubai [UAE], Oct 30 (ANI): Scotland cricket team qualified for the T20 World Cup after they defeated the UAE by 90 runs in the qualifiers here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:14 IST

Maymol Rocky feels it is important to play against tough...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Ahead of their FIFA International friendlies against Vietnam, India senior women team's head coach Maymol Rocky said it is imperative to play against higher-ranked opposition to further improve themselves.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:10 IST

Vietnam will be a tough challenge: Indian women's team...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): As the team gears up to face Vietnam in two friendly matches, Indian women's team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan said Vietnam will be a tough challenge for them.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:24 IST

Ganguly, Dravid discuss roadmap to improve NCA

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly met National Cricket Academy's (NCA) chief Rahul Dravid at the Chinnaswamy stadium here on Wednesday and held crucial discussions to give new shape to NCA infrastructure in Bangalore.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:09 IST

Birendra Lakra replaces Varun Kumar for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Ahead of the crucial FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha matches against Russia, Hockey India announced Birender Lakra as replacement of defender-dragflicker Varun Kumar who sustained an injury on his shoulder and right bicep.

Read More
iocl