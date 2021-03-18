Champions League: Chelsea sink Atletico Madrid to cruise into quarter-finals

London [UK], March 18 (ANI): Chelsea are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the second-leg match here on Thursday.

Hakim Ziyech and Emerson scored one goal each in the match to power the Premier League side into the quarter-finals of the competition. In the first-leg match, Chelsea had registered a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid.



Ziyech scored in the 34th minute before Emerson added another goal to Chelsea's tally in the 90+4th minute. Interestingly, Chelsea have conceded just two goals in 13 games in all competitions since Thomas Tuchel took over on January 26.

Chelsea will next play against Sheffield United in the FA Cup before facing West Brom in the Premier League.

In the Premier League, Tuchel's men are placed on the fourth spot on the table with 51 points from 29 games. The table is topped by Manchester City, who have amassed 71 points from 30 games. (ANI)

