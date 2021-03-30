Champions League: Chelsea's quarter-final ties against Porto to be played in Seville

London [UK], March 30 (ANI): Chelsea and Porto will play both legs of their Champions League quarter-final ties at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Seville.

"Both legs of our Champions League quarter-final against Porto will be played at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Seville," Chelsea said in a statement.



The first leg, which is classed as Porto's home game, will take place on April 8. The reverse fixtures, classed as Chelsea's home leg, will be played on April 14.

Chelsea has already played at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan this season, with Olivier Giroud hitting the headlines by scoring all four goals in a stunning 4-0 win over Sevilla in a Champions League group stage victory.

Porto also issued a statement in this regard and said: "UEFA has confirmed that the two Champions League quarter-final matches between FC Porto and Chelsea will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville... This was the solution found by all parties due to the cross-border restrictions in force during the current pandemic period." (ANI)

