Champions League: De Bruyne, Foden help Man City defeat Borussia Dortmund

Manchester [UK], April 7 (ANI): Goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden helped Manchester City defeat Borussia Dortmund in the first leg quarterfinal of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Manchester City defeated Dortmund 2-1 and as a result, the latter would face a huge task in order to move to the semifinals of the Champions League.

The first half saw just one goal being scored and that came through Kevin de Bruyne in the 19th minute of the fixture. No more goals were scored in the first half and as a result, Pep Guardiola's side walked into half-time with a 1-0 lead.



The first thirty minutes of the second half saw no goals as well, but in the last ten minutes, two goals were registered and in the end, City walked away with a thrilling win.

Marco Reus first scored the goal for Dortmund in the 84th minute, bringing the scoreline level at 1-1 with atleast six more minutes left to play.

However, in the dying minutes, Foden registered the goal in the 90th minute and as a result, City walked away with a 2-1 win in the first leg.

Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will take on each other in the second-leg quarterfinal on Wednesday, April 14. (ANI)

