Champions League draw: Real Madrid to face Man City

Nyon [Switzerland], Dec 16 (ANI): Thirteen-time champions Real Madrid will take on Manchester City in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Chelsea will be involved in another heavyweight tie, as they face German giants Bayern Munich, and Tottenham -- the beaten finalists from 2019 -- must try and overcome RB Leipzig.

Defending champions Liverpool will be up against Atletico Madrid while Serie A champions Juventus will face Olympique Lyonnais, and Paris Saint-Germain will play Borussia Dortmund. Barcelona is pitted against an unpredictable Napoli.

The ties for the Round of 16 are as follows:

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Atalanta vs Valencia

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

Olympique Lyonnais vs Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig

Napoli vs Barcelona

The first legs of the Round of 16 matches are scheduled for February 18/19 and 25/26. The second legs will take place on March 10/11 and 17/18. The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place on March 20. (ANI)

