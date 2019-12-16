Nyon [Switzerland], Dec 16 (ANI): Thirteen-time champions Real Madrid will take on Manchester City in the last-16 of the Champions League.
Chelsea will be involved in another heavyweight tie, as they face German giants Bayern Munich, and Tottenham -- the beaten finalists from 2019 -- must try and overcome RB Leipzig.
Defending champions Liverpool will be up against Atletico Madrid while Serie A champions Juventus will face Olympique Lyonnais, and Paris Saint-Germain will play Borussia Dortmund. Barcelona is pitted against an unpredictable Napoli.
The ties for the Round of 16 are as follows:
Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid vs Manchester City
Atalanta vs Valencia
Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
Chelsea vs Bayern Munich
Olympique Lyonnais vs Juventus
Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig
Napoli vs Barcelona
The first legs of the Round of 16 matches are scheduled for February 18/19 and 25/26. The second legs will take place on March 10/11 and 17/18. The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place on March 20. (ANI)
Champions League draw: Real Madrid to face Man City
ANI | Updated: Dec 16, 2019 18:10 IST
Nyon [Switzerland], Dec 16 (ANI): Thirteen-time champions Real Madrid will take on Manchester City in the last-16 of the Champions League.