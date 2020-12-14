Champions League last-16 draw: Barcelona to face PSG, Bayern to play Lazio

Nyon [Switzerland], December 14 (ANI): Barcelona will take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) while last season's winners Bayern Munich will be up against Lazio in the last-16 of the Champions League as the draw was announced on Monday.
Liverpool will compete against RB Leipzig and Manchester City is set to face Borussia Monchengladbach.
The UEFA, in a statement, said the first legs are scheduled for February 16/17 and 23/24, with the second legs on March 9/10 and 16/17.
UEFA Champions League round of 16 fixtures are as follow:
Borussia Monchengladbach (GER) vs Manchester City (ENG);
Lazio (ITA) vs Bayern (GER);
Atletico (ESP) vs Chelsea (ENG);
Leipzig (GER) vs Liverpool (ENG);
Porto (POR) vs Juventus (ITA);
Barcelona (ESP) vs Paris (FRA);
Sevilla (ESP) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER);
Atalanta (ITA) vs Real Madrid (ESP).
This season's final is slated to be played on May 29 at the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadi in Istanbul. (ANI)