Champions League: Man City defeat Borussia Monchengladbach, cruise into quarter-finals

Budapest [Hungary], March 17 (ANI): Manchester City cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the second leg here on Wednesday.

In the first leg as well, Manchester City had defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0.

Manchester City started the match brightly and scored both their goals in the opening 20 minutes. Kevin De Bruyne scored the first goal, putting Manchester City ahead in the 12th minute. De Bruyne has now scored eight UEFA Champions League goals; five of those have come in the knockout phase.



Manchester City maintained their attacking mindset and got the reward in the 18th minute when Ilkay Gundogan doubled their lead.

Pep Guardiola's side then defended well and managed to keep a clean sheet. Manchester City's seventh consecutive clean sheet moves them into second place - level with AC Milan - in the list of most successive clean sheets in the Champions League. Arsenal hold the record with ten.

Manchester City will next play against Everton in the FA Cup on March 20. (ANI)

