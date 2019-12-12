Champions League: PSG thrash Galatasaray 5-0

Paris [France], Dec 12 (ANI): Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on Thursday secured a massive 5-0 win over Galatasaray in Champions League.

PSG had already qualified in the last 16 of the competition and finished on the top of Group A with 16 points.

The club got off to an aggressive start and Mauro Icardi scored the opening goal of the match in the 32nd minute. Just after three minutes, Pablo Sarabia added another goal to PSG's tally.

In the second half, PSG did not take much time to score a goal as Neymar netted a goal in the 46th minute. Later, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani both scored one goal each to hand their club 5-0 lead.

Galatasaray utterly failed to open their account and with this defeat, they finished on the bottom of Group A with just two points. (ANI)

