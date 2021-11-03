Champions League: Ronaldo scores brace as United play out draw against Atalanta

Rome [Italy], November 3 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo's goal in the dying minutes of the Champions League fixture against Atalanta helped Manchester United walk away with a point.

United and Atalanta played out a 2-2 draw on Tuesday in the Champions League.

For Atalanta, Josip Iicic and Duvan Zapata got among the scoring sheet while Ronaldo scored both the goals for United.



Heading into the dying minutes of the game, it seemed United would lose the match as the side was trailing 1-2, but Ronaldo's brilliance helped the side in ending the match in a draw.

United is at the top spot in Group F with seven points from four games while Atalanta is at the third spot.

In other matches, Barcelona defeated Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 while Bayern Munich thrashed Benfica 5-0.

Juventus outclassed Zenit 4-2 while Villarreal defeated Young Boys 2-0. (ANI)

