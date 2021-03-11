Champions League: Salah, Mane fire Liverpool into quarterfinals

Budapest [Hungary], March 11 (ANI): Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane helped Liverpool defeat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the second leg of their round-of-16 match in the Champions League on Wednesday (local time) here at the Puskas Arena.

With this win, Liverpool has progressed to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Liverpool defeated RB Leipzig 4-0 on aggregate as earlier, Jurgen Klopp's side had outclassed their opponent 2-0 in the first-leg fixture as well.

The first half of the match between Liverpool and Leipzig saw no goals and the honours were even at half-time. However, Klopp's side changed their fortunes around in the second half.

First, it was Salah who got the goal in the 70th minute of the match and four minutes later, Mane doubled the lead of Liverpool.



Leipzig had no answers and in the end, Liverpool walked away with a comfortable 2-0 victory to progress to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

In the entire match, Liverpool had seven shots on target while Leipzig just had two shots on target.

Leipzig had 60 per cent of the ball possession in the entire game, but Liverpool defenders were upto the mark and they did not let their opponent score a goal.

Liverpool is currently at the eighth spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings and it is safe to say that the side would not be able to defend its Premier League title after being 25 points behind table-toppers Manchester City.

The Reds will next take on Wolves in the Premier League on March 15. (ANI)

