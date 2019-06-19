Charlton Athletic hands Lee Bowyer an year's extension

London [UK], June 18 (ANI): After manager Lee Bowyer's amazing last season, Charlton Athletic has on Tuesday decided to give their manager a one-year contract extension.

Under Bowyer's guidance, the club managed to register a 2-1 victory over Sunderland in the League One play-off final.

Elated Bowyer said he loves the club and thanked the club's owner, Roland Duchatelet.

"We went on a real journey last season. The club came together - the players, the staff, the fans and we achieved something special. The journey hasn't finished yet and I'm delighted this has all been agreed. This has been a long process and I never wanted to leave, I love this club. I'd like to thank the owner for giving me the initial opportunity and now for continuing to believe in me," the club's official website quoted Bowyer as saying.

Bowyer further added that his focus is to get the squad in the best possible shape for the Championship next season.

"We have a fantastic fanbase here and my focus continues to be getting our squad in the best possible shape for the Championship next season," he said.

Duchatelet is impressed with what Bowyer has achieved in his short period and said: "What Lee has achieved in his short time at the club is very impressive. He has united the club once again. Stability is essential and I am very pleased we now have the best man in place to lead us forward next season." (ANI)

