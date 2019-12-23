Chasing Liverpool is 'unrealistic': Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Dec 23 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said it is 'unrealistic' to chase Liverpool in the Premier League.

Liverpool top the Premier League table with 49 points from 17 games and have not witnessed even a single defeat in the competition. On the other hand, Manchester City have 38 points from 18 games.

"When a team has 16 victories from 17, it's unrealistic to think we are going to chase them. It's unrealistic right now. We have to try to win our games, secure Champions League [qualification] for next season," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

Liverpool have been on a sublime form and also lifted the FIFA Club World Cup after defeating Flamengo in the final on Saturday.

Manchester City defeated the second-placed team in the Premier League table Leicester City by 3-1 on December 21. Guardiola-led club is now only one point behind Leicester City in the table. (ANI)

