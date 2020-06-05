Chelsea awarded Women's Super League title, Aston Villa win Women's Championship

London [UK], June 5 (ANI): The Football Association (FA) on Friday announced Chelsea as the winner of the 2019-20 Women's Super League and awarded the 2019-20 Women's Championship title to Aston Villa.

The decision was made on the basic point-per-game (PPG) basis, with promotion and relegation determined on sporting merit.

The Blues were in second place but with one game in hand over Manchester City who was a point ahead when it was decided the league is to finish prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In addition, Chelsea and Manchester City will be nominated as the two English clubs to qualify for the 2020-21 UEFA Women's Champions League competition, after finishing in the top two places of the 2019-20 Women's Super League season," the FA said in a statement.

At the other end of the table, Liverpool is relegated to the Championship, with Aston Villa promoted to the 12-team top-flight.

As the 2019-20 results were expunged between Tier 3 to Tier 7 of the women's pyramid, there will be no relegation or promotion between the Women's Championship and Tier 3 this season.

The FA will now work with the clubs and its stakeholders across football to plan for next season and aim to announce the target start dates for the 2020-21 campaign soon.



"The resolution of the 2019-20 Women's FA Cup, which is at the quarter-final stage, is still under review and the FA Women's Board will meet to discuss the matter later this month. We will issue a further update on the status of the 2019-20 Women's FA Cup in due course," adds the statement. (ANI)

