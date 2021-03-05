Chelsea defeat 'tough to take': Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool [UK], March 5 (ANI): Disappointed after being beaten by Chelsea in the Premier League, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold said the defeat is "tough to take". Mason Mount scored a brilliant goal as Chelsea secured a 1-0 win here at Anfield on Friday. Also, with this win, Chelsea climbed to the fourth position in the Premier League table.

"Tough to take. These are the games that we need to win, especially with our aims and targets for the season. I'd say pushing for the top four, it's massively important that we won today. But there's nothing we can do about it now, except learn from it and pull out what we could have done better and go again. We're on a quick turnaround to put things right on Sunday," Alexander-Arnold told Liverpoolfc.com.

During the match, the Blues were the more dangerous side from the start, with Timo Werner twice going close early on and then having a goal overturned for offside after a Video Assistant Referee review. Mount gave Chelsea their deserved lead in the 42nd minute.



Chelsea, who are unbeaten in their 10 matches under head coach Thomas Tuchel in all competitions, leapfrogged West Ham United and Everton on the table. Whereas, Liverpool, who suffered their fifth successive home league defeat, drop to seventh.

Alexander-Arnold also said: "We've just got to play our natural game. It's difficult when things are going wrong. You start overthinking and try to find what it is, and try to fix it as soon as possible. But I think as soon as we get back into a rhythm and winning games, then that's OK. But it's easier said than done."

Liverpool will next play against Fulham on Sunday. (ANI)

