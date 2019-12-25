Chelsea extend Christmas greeting to fans

London [UK], Dec 25 (ANI): Chelsea on Wednesday extended greetings to their fans on the occasion of Christmas. The club took to Twitter and posted a photo of the players.

"Merry Christmas from everyone at Chelsea Football Club!" Chelsea tweeted.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard greeted fans on Merry Christmas and said the club will work hard to achieve desired results.

"We obviously try to keep working hard as we can to get the result we all crave but more important, its Merry Christmas have a great time for your family and loved ones and I wish you all the best for 2020," Lampard said in a video posted by the Club on Twitter.

The 41-year-old manager thanked fans for their incredible support.

"I just want to send out a message to all Chelsea fans where ever you are in the world at Christmas time, it's a good time of the year for me to say thank you for your incredible support all the time," he said.

In a clash against Tottenham on Sunday, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger was allegedly racially abused by Tottenham fans.

Another controversy erupted in the game after Heung-min Son was sent off the park for kicking Rudiger.

Chelsea is on the fourth spot in the Premier League table with 32 points and will take on Southampton on Thursday. (ANI)

