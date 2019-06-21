Chelsea FC appoints Petr Cech as Technical and Performance Advisor

London [UK], Jun 21 (ANI): English football club Chelsea FC on Friday appointed Petr Cech as the new Technical and Performance Advisor.

Cech will be required to provide advice to the team all football and performance related matters and he would also be required to facilitate strong links between Chelsea's men's and academy teams.

The 37-year-old had announced his retirement from professional football as his club Arsenal lost the Europa League final against Chelsea 4-1.

"I feel very privileged to have this opportunity to join Chelsea FC again and help create the best possible high-level performance environment to continue the success the club has had over the past 15 years," Cech said in an official statement released by Chelsea FC.

"I'm looking forward to the new challenge and hope I can use all of my football knowledge and experience to help the team achieve even more success in the future," he added.

Cech had represented Chelsea FC in his playing days. The goalkeeper had recorded 24 Premier League clean sheets and he was able to overcome a fractured skull during the 2006/07 season to maintain a clean sheet in the FA Cup final against Manchester United.

He had his finest moment for Chelsea during the Champions League final in Munich.

Cech made 494 appearances for Chelsea and he won 13 major honours but then he joined Arsenal. (ANI)

