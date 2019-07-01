Former Chelsea player Gonzalo Higuain
Former Chelsea player Gonzalo Higuain

Chelsea FC confirms Gonzalo Higuain's exit

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:13 IST

London [UK], July 1 (ANI): English football club Chelsea FC on Monday confirmed that Gonzalo Higuain will be leaving the club as the player chose not to extend his loan from Juventus.
"Gonzalo Higuain joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus in January. He was reunited with Maurizio Sarri after their successful time together at Napoli," Chelsea FC said in an official statement.
"Higuain made his Blues bow in an FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday, and opened his account with two superbly-taken goals the following weekend against struggling Huddersfield," the statement added.
Higuain was a permanent member of Chelsea during the second half of Premier League, but the player only managed to score five goals in 14 matches.
The 31-year-old registered 36 league goals in the 2015-16 Serie A season for S.S.C. Napoli and now the player is being expected to team up with the Italian coach Maurizio Sarri at Juventus.
Higuain was able to win the Europa Cup with Chelsea as the Blues defeated Arsenal in the finals to lift the title.
"With Olivier Giroud leading the line in the Europa League, Higuain's involvement was largely limited to domestic competitions, but he leaves having added another winners' medal to his extensive collection after victory in Baku," Chelsea FC said in an official statement.
Other than Higuain, Chelsea announced the departure of four more players from the club - Gary Cahill, Rob Green, Eduardo, and Kyle Scott. (ANI)

