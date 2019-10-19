Chelsea manager Frank Lampard (left) with Arjun Kapoor (right) (Photo/ Arjun Kapoor Twitter)
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard (left) with Arjun Kapoor (right) (Photo/ Arjun Kapoor Twitter)

Chelsea FC names Arjun Kapoor as their brand ambassador for India

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:02 IST

Chelsea [UK], Oct 19 (ANI): Chelsea Football Club on Saturday named the Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor as their official brand ambassador for India.
"We are delighted to welcome Arjun Kapoor into the Chelsea FC family. He is a versatile actor with a fantastic personality and a deep love for the club," the club's official website quoted manager Frank Lampard as saying.
"Arjun's charisma and passion will be brought onto screens as he hosts our brand-new digital fan-show -- Out of the Blue with Arjun Kapoor" added Lampard.
Kapoor also expressed his happiness over the development, saying that it is a dream come true for him.
"I have passionately rooted for the club, celebrated the victories and felt the heartbreaks from the losses. Chelsea is in a rebuilding phase. As a fan, I'm privileged that I'm getting to spread the word in India through my knowledge of the club and the game," said Kapoor.
"I feel like a child inside and can't stop smiling. It's like a dream come true to be the brand ambassador of Chelsea FC in India. I'm thrilled that I will be hosting the club's exclusively crafted campaign Out Of the Blue, intended to bring the Indian fans closer to the club," he added. (ANI)

