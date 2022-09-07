Chelsea FC parts way with head coach Thomas Tuchel

London [UK], September 7 (ANI): Chelsea Football Club on Wednesday announced that it has parted ways with head coach Thomas Tuchel.

"Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel. On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea's history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup during his time here," said the club in an official statement on its website.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition," added the club in its statement.

Chelsea's coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.



There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.

Tuchel joined the club back in January last year. He was the first-ever German to be appointed as the head coach of Chelsea and came to the club after guiding the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, a French Club to four major titles and a Champions League final.

During his time with Chelsea, he won the UEFA Champions League 2020-21, UEFA Super Cup 2021 and FIFA Club World Cup 2021. His side also finished as runner-up in the FA Cup in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 season. In the EFL Cup 2021-22 as well, his side finished as runner-up.

In the current 2022-23 season of Premier League, Chelsea is at number six with 10 points under their belt. They have won three games out of their first six games, lost two and drawn one.

Their next match in the League is against Fulham on Saturday. (ANI)

