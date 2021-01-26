Chelsea has got history, Lampard's sacking no surprise, says Gerrard

London [UK], January 26 (ANI): Former Liverpool and England player Steven Gerrard has said that Lampard's sacking is no surprise as Chelsea has got a history of letting managers go after some poor results.

Chelsea FC on Monday confirmed the sacking of Frank Lampard as the head coach. The club said that the decision was taken looking at the recent results of the club.

"Obviously I'm gutted for Frank, he's an ex-teammate of mine, someone I respect greatly. But knowing the guy, he will be back in no time. He will dust himself down and get back involved. He will use this time to spend with his family. He's obviously got a young family and one on the way," Goal.com quoted Gerrard as saying.

"I'm disappointed for him. I thought it was a very swift exit on the back of a positive result at the weekend. But I don't know the details. I don't know how it's been for him, I don't know the relationships that he's had inside the club. I did think it was an opportunity for Chelsea to really reach out and support him during this tough period rather than do what they have done. But Chelsea has got history for that so it was no surprise," he added.



Chelsea on Sunday had progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup after defeating Luton town 3-1. However, the win did not bring about much change in the thinking of the club's top management. The Blues managed to only defeat West Ham of the top 11 clubs this season. The Blues have registered five losses in their last eight games, and speculation was rife about Lampard's future with the club.

The club is currently at the ninth spot in Premier League 2020-21 standings with 29 points from 19 matches. The side will next take on Wolves on Wednesday.

The side has picked up the second-lowest number of points at this stage of a season since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003.

Lampard leaves the club after being in-charge for 83 games. The former Chelsea great was hired as the coach in 2019 and after 18 months, he has now been asked to go.

The 42-year-old had previously managed Derby County after retiring as a player. Lampard's playing career saw him win the Champions League and three Premier League titles. (ANI)

