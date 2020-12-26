Chelsea have strongest squad in Premier League, says Arteta

London [UK], December 26 (ANI): Ahead of their clash against Chelsea, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that the Blues have the strongest squad in the Premier League.

Arsenal are hoping to turn around their miserable start to the 2020-21 season as they host Frank Lampard's side on Boxing Day.

Arsenal sits at the 15th place with 14 points in as many games while Chelsea are at the fifth spot with 25 points.

"Chelsea always have a great squad of great players. The team that we faced a few months ago [in the FA Cup final] was a top one. In this moment, you're probably talking about the strongest squad in the Premier League. They're doing a really good job, Frank is doing a really good job," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.



"He's got a team full of belief and confidence, and even though they had some defeats, they got back to winning and it's a team that is going to be fighting for the top spot in the league for sure," he added.

Arsenal have taken just one point from their last five league games and Arteta's coaching is coming under more scrutiny with every disappointing result.

He thinks his side have deserved more than they have taken from some games, but he admits his team needs to improve 'dramatically'.

"We are trying to respond every week, and for different reasons we are not picking up results. It happened last week against Burnley, a game we should be winning, it happened against Southampton, it happened against Everton... we have to turn things around," he said.

"Whether it's bad luck or these things that are affecting our results, they have to change dramatically. Those margins make it very difficult to win football matches in the Premier League. We have the opportunity on a very special day here at home against Chelsea, so let's do it," the boss added.


