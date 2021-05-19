Chelsea legend Lampard gets inducted into Premier League's Hall of Fame

London [UK], May 19 (ANI): Frank Lampard is the latest former player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. The three-time Premier League champion scored 177 goals during his time at West Ham United, Chelsea and Manchester City, the most by any midfielder in the competition's history.



Lampard joins Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona and Roy Keane as an inductee, receiving the league's highest individual honour.



He is one of the six players of a 23-man shortlist to receive the most combined votes from the public and the Premier League panel.



Three further inductees will be announced over the next couple of days on the Premier League's digital channels.





One of the competition's most complete midfielders, Lampard was named Premier League Player of the Season for 2004/05. He became Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer during his career and also surpassed a century of assists in the Premier League.



Only four players have scored more PL goals than Lampard, who also netted against 39 different opponents in the competition, more than any other player.



Lampard was renowned for his stunning long-range goals, and he holds the PL record for the most scored from outside the penalty area, with 41.



To be eligible for the Premier League Hall of Fame this year, players had to have been retired as of August 1, 2020, and only a player's Premier League career was considered in his candidacy. Each inductee will receive a personalised medallion, engraved with the year of their induction. (ANI)

