Chelsea, Manchester United secure Champions League spots

London [UK], July 27 (ANI): Chelsea and Manchester United both secured a spot in next season's Champions League after winning their respective final Premier League games of the 2019-2020 season on Sunday.

Manchester United secured a 2-0 win over Leicester City while Chelsea overpowered Wolves by 2-0.

Liverpool and Manchester City had already secured a spot in the next season's Champions League and three clubs namely Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester City were fighting to claim the remaining two spots.

Manchester United and Chelsea both have 66 points, finishing on the third and fourth spots respectively.

The top two clubs, Liverpool and Manchester City, also registered a win in their final 2019-2020 Premier League fixtures. Liverpool thrashed Newcastle 3-1 while Manchester City vanquished Norwich City 5-0.

Liverpool, who have 99 points, sealed the Premier League title on June 25 and lifted the trophy on July 23 after they played their final home match of the recently concluding season. (ANI)

