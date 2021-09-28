Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante test COVID positive

London [UK], September 28 (ANI): Chelsea FC head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed on Tuesday that N'Golo Kante will not be able to play against Juventus on Wednesday after the midfielder was found COVID-19 positive.

Tuchel also confirmed the unavailability of Mason Mount, Reece James, and Christian Pulisic for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) matchday. The Chelsea boss was speaking before the squad fly to Turin and after Tuesday's final training session ahead of a mouthwatering Champions League encounter. He will be making the trip without four key players, as he reported at Cobham this afternoon.



"Christian, Reece and Mason are out," said Tuchel as per chelseafc.com. "N'Golo, unfortunately, tested positive and he needs to quarantine and follow the government protocols. He was not in training today."

Tuchel spoke in more detail about the injury James sustained during the weekend defeat to Manchester City. "It's still very painful. It will come down to pain management in the end and how much he can accept. Right now we are looking at a minimum of one more week," he pointed.

Chelsea made a winning start to the defence of their Champions League crown against Zenit on matchday one but can expect to find the going a little tougher against the Serie A giants Juventus in Turin. (ANI)

