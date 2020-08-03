Chelsea players need a break before next PL season: Frank Lampard

London [UK], Aug 3 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has admitted that his players need a break before the start of the Premier League 2020-21 season.

The Blues are slated to play against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on August 8 in the round-of-16 match.

If the side manages to reach the finals, then they would get just about a 20-day break as the next Premier League starts from September 12.

Lampard hopes that the organisers of the Premier League will go easy on Chelsea and not give them a match on September 12.

"I am guessing we will be told on when we start and that will be dependant on how we go against Bayern Munich. I do not forget that game; it is a big game for us. I am just may be caught up on today. The players need a bit of rest before we prepare for that game," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

"It's not ideal if we carry on against Bayern and possibly go further. The players need a break; they need to be given a break to play at the level of the quality product that the Premier League is. Worst case scenario, if we don't go through against Bayern, the 12th seems too early to start playing again," he added.

Chelsea lost the FA Cup finals against Arsenal 1-2 at the Wembley Stadium. In the match, Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta suffered hamstring injuries, before Pedro was suspected of dislocating his shoulder.

"The players need a break. That is why we are pulling two hamstrings and having players pull out before this. I would like to think the Premier League will look seriously at that and look at the start for next season. I think we deserve it, as a Premier League club competing in the Champions League," Lampard said.

In the match between Chelsea and Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice for the Gunners to hand them a 2-1 win.

Chelsea had struck the first goal in the match, owing to Christian Pulisic's efforts, but Arsenal came from behind to win the match.

Chelsea was reduced to ten men in the second half when Mateo Kovacic was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Chelsea finished the 2019-20 Premier League season at the fourth position, and as a result, the side qualified for the 2020-21 Champions League. (ANI)

