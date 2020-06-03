Chelsea players pay tribute to George Floyd

London [UK], June 3 (ANI): Chelsea players on Tuesday kneeled to show support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement ahead of their training session as the club paid tribute to George Floyd.

"Before training at Cobham this morning, the Chelsea players and coaching staff formed the letter H, for humans, and knelt in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement," the club said in a statement.

"The player-led initiative comes as protests take place around the world following the death of George Floyd in the United States early last week," the statement added.

Protests erupted in Minneapolis and other US cities on Tuesday after Floyd, an African-American man, died following his arrest by the police.

A viral video showed a police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning the 46-year-old Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

The four police officers were fired. Chauvin was also charged with murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. (ANI)

