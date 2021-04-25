Chelsea set benchmark during the win against West Ham, says Tuchel

London [UK], April 25 (ANI): Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has said that his side sent the benchmark after registering a 1-0 win against West Ham United in the Premier League.

Timo Werner scored the lone goal of the match as Chelsea registered a victory to move to the fourth spot in the Premier League standings.

"It is significant because it's so difficult to win here. I saw we were very strong in the first half, a very concentrated performance. We had to be so patient and aggressive at the same time because they invite you sometimes to come into their half, to have ball possession. But if you lose the ball easily they can punish you in a second with counter-attacks and set-pieces," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.



"We didn't allow that in the first half, we controlled the game, had excellent counter-pressing, and closed the spaces for counter-attacks very bravely. So I am very happy about that," he added.

Last week, Chelsea had defeated Manchester City in the semifinals of the FA Cup.

"At 1-0 it's always tough until the end but I felt the team was very focused and strong. It's the best way to arrive in another massive match in the Champions League. The race will go on in the Premier League and we have to continue to deliver points," said Tuchel.

"All the performances are a benchmark. When we do it now, we want to do it on Tuesday and then Saturday again. This is how we approach our team and how you approach high-level sports. You can't be distracted by too many visions and goals that are too far away," he added.

Chelsea will next take on Real Madrid in the first leg semifinal of the Champions League on Tuesday. (ANI)

