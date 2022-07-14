Chelsea signs Raheem Sterling from Manchester City on five-year deal

London [UK], July 14 (ANI): England star and Manchester City legend Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea on a five-year deal.

Sterling leaves Manchester City as a legend for the club. The English player was a vital part of the squad for a major period of his time at the Manchester-based club. He won several trophies with the club like 4 Premier League titles, 1 FA Cup, and 4 EFL Cups.

His records speak for himself, leaving Manchester City as a legend, he scored 131 goals and provided 95 assists across 339 games played for the club. The 27-year-old leaves the club with the second most goals scored in the club's history, only behind striker Sergio Aguero. Sterling has been averaging 22 goals each season for the last 5 years with 10 assists as well making him one of the only few players that have been able to achieve this feat.

The player left the Manchester Club with an emotional message to his fans that supported him all these years saying, "I arrived in Manchester as a 20-year-old. Today, I leave as a man" in his message posted on his Twitter page.

Sterling will be looking to impress London with his mazy dribbling skills next season, being the first signing of the Todd Boehly ownership era the expectations from him will be high.



"First and foremost, it's a pleasure to be here," said Sterling in a statement given to the official Chelsea website.

Sterling seems very happy with the signing as he is back in his hometown and he'll get to show his class in front of his fans and family week in week out.

"I have obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I'm really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas's management," said the 27-year-old.

"London is my home and where it all started for me, and it is amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge. I am really looking forward to meeting the fans there soon," he continued.

The Left winger also has 77 England caps and 19 goals for the National Team and helped them reach the UEFA Euro 2020 finals in the last edition of the tournament.

"I do want to take the opportunity to thank Todd, Behdad, the ownership group, Thomas, and all involved in the process of getting me here," said Sterling.

"I cannot wait to get going now and continue to do my talking on the pitch," he added as he looks forward to playing with the Blues. (ANI)

