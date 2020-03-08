Chelsea thrash Everton 4-0 in Premier League.

London [UK], Mar 8 (ANI): Chelsea on Sunday thrashed Everton 4-0 in the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mouth netted in the 14th minute of the game as Chelsea drew the first blood at their home turf.

In the 21st minute, Pedro doubled host's lead over Everton as he scored a well-worked goal. The Blues continued to dominate the game and enjoyed most of the possession in the game. The side went to interval with a lead of 2-0.

With the start of second half, Frank Lampard's side looked aggressive and their effort paid off as Willian finished the ball in the bottom-left corner in the 51st minute of the game. Three minutes later, Olivier Giroud scored a classic as Chelsea took its lead over visitors to 4-0.

In the final minutes of the game, the hosts tried to increase their lead but no more goals were scored in the game, ending the match at a scoreline of 4-0.

With this win, Chelsea continues to remain at the fourth spot with 48 points. The side will next lock horns with Aston Villa on March 14. (ANI)

