Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is 'feeling fine' after contracting coronavirus, club confirms

London [UK], Mar 24 (ANI): Chelsea provided an update on Callum Hudson-Odoi, who tested positive for coronavirus, saying that the 19-year-old is 'feeling fine'.

"We are pleased to report Callum Hudson-Odoi is now feeling fine and back to his usual self following the period of self-isolation required after the player tested positive for COVID-19," the club said in a statement.

"In addition to feeling good, the young winger is hard at work training at home to build and maintain his fitness, as are the rest of the Chelsea squad," the statement added.

Chelsea, on March 13, announced that Hudson-Odoi has contracted COVID-19. The player later took to Twitter and posted a video with the caption: "Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I'm feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!". (ANI)

