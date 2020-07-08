Chelsea's hunger to get 'whole three points' led to victory over Crystal Palace, believes Tammy Abraham

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): Chelsea's Tammy Abraham believes that his side's hunger to get 'whole three points' was the reason behind their victory against Crystal Palace.

"We played them at the start of the season and it was a tough game at Stamford Bridge so we knew it was going to be a tough game here as well. So give credit to our boys who dug deep and defended for their lives," the club's official website quoted Abraham as saying.

"We knew we had to win. The result against West Ham put us in a downer and the last game we played well. This game we knew we needed the whole three points and that's why you could see bodies flying on the line to stop the goal and to score," he added.

Chelsea registered a 3-2 win on Tuesday (local time) and the 22-year-old Abraham scored the match-winning third goal for Chelsea in the clash. Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic had registered the other two goals for Chelsea in the match.

With Leicester City drawing their match against Arsenal, Chelsea has moved to the third spot on the Premier League table with 60 points.

Chelsea will next face Sheffield United on July 11. (ANI)

