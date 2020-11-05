Chelsea's Kai Havertz tests positive for coronavirus, confirms Lampard

London [UK], November 5 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on Wednesday confirmed that Kai Havertz has tested positive for coronavirus.

Due to the infection, the player missed Chelsea's Champions League clash against Rennes. The club defeated the French side by 3-0 in the match.



"Kai has tested positive for Covid in the testing going into this game so he has come away from the squad, he is in isolation as the doctor's orders are and we move on. He isolates for that period and we are wishing him well," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

"We are taking the precautions we take. Everybody has been tested, the whole squad since, and we have had negative tests, and hopefully, it is a case of taking Kai out, everyone is negative and we move on in the short-term," he added.

Chelsea will now take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on November 7. (ANI)

