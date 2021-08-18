Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi joins Besiktas on loan

Istanbul [Turkey], August 18 (ANI): Michy Batshuayi on Wednesday extended his contract at English club Chelsea FC until 2023 and joined Turkey's Besiktas on loan for the season.

The Belgian forward heads to Vodafone Park after passing a medical in Istanbul and signing the relevant paperwork, confirmed the Premier League club. He could make his debut for Besiktas on Saturday.

Since arriving at Chelsea from Marseille in the summer of 2016, Batshuayi has scored 25 goals in 77 appearances for the Blues. He netted six times in the 2019/20 season under Frank Lampard but found opportunities hard to come by in the second half of that campaign due to the form of Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.



Michy's best moment in Chelsea's shirt so far came in May 2017. It was Batshuayi's goal at West Bromwich Albion that sealed Chelsea's fifth Premier League title win at the conclusion of his first year in West London.

In his second season, he netted another iconic late goal as we won away to Atletico Madrid before he joined Borussia Dortmund on loan for the second half of that campaign. There followed time in Spain with Valencia.

The striker has enjoyed two separate loan spells in the Premier League with Crystal Palace, including last season, and now heads to Turkey to join Besiktas for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

The Istanbul-based club play away to Gaziantep on Saturday, where the 27-year-old striker can make his debut, before Besiktas host Fatih Karagumruk the following weekend. (ANI)

