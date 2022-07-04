Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric wants to develop Indian players

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 4 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC's new head coach Thomas Brdaric is looking forward to his experience in Indian football and is keen to help Indian players develop which helps elevate the standards of Indian football.

The German who was appointed as the club's new head coach on June 15 wants to provide Indian fans with a glimpse of German football and has vouched to play an attacking brand of football which would make the Chennaiyin FC fans proud.

"I like Indian football and the Indian players. They have some individual skills and I want to develop them. I am not only here to get results. I'm also here to evolve young players. It's a special time here," ISL website quoted Thomas Brdaric as saying.



"And of course, I have to adapt a little bit to Indian football and to understand how the players work. I'm also happy that I have a chance to show these players here the German football style and I hope they will like it," he added.

Regarding the new signings of Chennaiyin FC, the head coach said it is important for the team to catch the right players.

"To build a good team it's very important to catch the right players. I have a good feeling that we have signed good foreigners. I think Fallou (Diagne) is a very important part in our defence, to stabilise it and give them a face, to make them patient and make sure there is calmness while we build up. He can lead the group. I've worked with him and he is very humble. He can also score," said the head coach.

The former German international has a 13-year experience under his belt and is hoping to put it to practice in the Indian Super League (ISL) and make Chennaiyin FC contenders for the crown yet again. (ANI)

