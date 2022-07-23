Chennaiyin FC launch fan-designed kits for 2022-23 campaign

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC unveiled their kits for the 2022-23 season in Chennai on Saturday.

In what is a first for an Indian Super League club, all three kits - home, away and third - were designed by fans following a contest conducted earlier this year.

In attendance at the official launch were Chennaiyin FC players Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Fallou Diagne, Romario Jesuraj, Debjit Majumder and head coach Thomas Brdaric.

"The kits being designed completely by the fans is a strong testament to the happiness and excitement we feel coming back to Chennai. All three kits reflect the emotions and pulse of the city from a fan's view, and how can it get more accurate than that?" co-owner Vita Dani spoke at the event.

Fans from all over the world were invited to submit their designs and the story that inspired their design. From close to about 50 entries, Aynstine Thomas Jesudas and Ramkumar B's kit renditions were shortlisted.



"This year, we will reach the final and bring the trophy back and will play in the AFC cup. Thank you for always cheering for us. All of us who have missed playing at the Marina Arena and the atmosphere there. We are really excited to be back at the home field with you guys there. We will be doing our best for the city and the team," said Chennaiyin FC midfielder Anirudh Thapa.

Aynstine, who hails from Kerala, takes credit for the home kit design that has been carried forward onto the away kit. While the more contemporary third kit was the work of Chennai-based fan Ramkumar.

"It's great to be back in Chennai after a long and be among our extended family (our fans). Our stadium is one of the most intimidating places for opposite teams thanks to our fans. CFC is known for its fighting spirit and we look forward to the new season. We promise a great style of play and we look forward to your sports (fans). We have a new young and dynamic team and a new coach in Thomas.. and we look to deliver," said co-owner Abhishek Bachchan.

The blue home kit and the white away kit have the iconic Chennai Central imprinted at the bottom. At the heart of the city, Chennai Central is a reminder that 'no matter where you go, you'll come back home.'

Rajesh Kharabanda further added: "We have always believed in the fan's first philosophy and we take immense pride in the fact that we are partners on this and want to thank you for all the support."

The third kit is more contemporary and yellow in colour, reflecting the energy of the city. It also has Drishti Bommai printed at the bottom with a pattern at the top. (ANI)

