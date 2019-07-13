Chhetri wants team to get in sync with Igor Stimac's approach

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Indian senior national team's Sunil Chhetri has said the team is going to back coach Igor Stimac in all his plans because the more they are in sync with the former Croatia boss, the better it is for them.

"The majority of our focus is on keeping the ball. There are a lot of movements and players asking for the ball. Of course, at times, we have to put safety first and we cannot be passing in defence all the time needlessly," AIFF quoted Chhetri as saying.

"Eventually, whether it works or not, only time will tell, but I can say that I am enjoying this style and all the players are enjoying as well. The more we are in sync with the coach, it is better for us and we will back him in all his plans for the team," AIFF further quoted Chhetri as saying.

India faced Curacao and Thailand at the King's Cup 2019. Now they are playing against Tajikistan, DPR Korea, and Syria in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup.

Chhetri said the level of opposition is 'really good' and these are the games that he wants to target.

"The level of opposition is really good. I don't remember the last time we played five countries of this quality together. We might lose some and might win some but these are the games you want to target. Unless you play these teams, you never know where you stand. We'll certainly be stronger after these games and they are important if we want to go to the next level," he said.

As the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers are also approaching, beginning in September, Chhetri said that these games will help Stimac to pick his players for the qualifiers.

"The two games in Thailand and three here have been really crucial. We are understanding what the coach wants from us exactly and this tournament is a progression where he is still looking for first 18-23 set of players," Chhetri said.

India will now face DPR Korea in the Intercontinental Cup clash on July 13. (ANI)

