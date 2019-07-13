Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri
Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri

Chhetri wants team to get in sync with Igor Stimac's approach

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:16 IST

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Indian senior national team's Sunil Chhetri has said the team is going to back coach Igor Stimac in all his plans because the more they are in sync with the former Croatia boss, the better it is for them.
"The majority of our focus is on keeping the ball. There are a lot of movements and players asking for the ball. Of course, at times, we have to put safety first and we cannot be passing in defence all the time needlessly," AIFF quoted Chhetri as saying.
"Eventually, whether it works or not, only time will tell, but I can say that I am enjoying this style and all the players are enjoying as well. The more we are in sync with the coach, it is better for us and we will back him in all his plans for the team," AIFF further quoted Chhetri as saying.
India faced Curacao and Thailand at the King's Cup 2019. Now they are playing against Tajikistan, DPR Korea, and Syria in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup.
Chhetri said the level of opposition is 'really good' and these are the games that he wants to target.
"The level of opposition is really good. I don't remember the last time we played five countries of this quality together. We might lose some and might win some but these are the games you want to target. Unless you play these teams, you never know where you stand. We'll certainly be stronger after these games and they are important if we want to go to the next level," he said.
As the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers are also approaching, beginning in September, Chhetri said that these games will help Stimac to pick his players for the qualifiers.
"The two games in Thailand and three here have been really crucial. We are understanding what the coach wants from us exactly and this tournament is a progression where he is still looking for first 18-23 set of players," Chhetri said.
India will now face DPR Korea in the Intercontinental Cup clash on July 13. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:17 IST

I fully trust skipper Eoin Morgan's decisions: England cricketer...

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): Ahead of the World Cup final against New Zealand, England's Adil Rashid eulogised skipper Eoin Morgan stating that he has full trust in the decision that Morgan makes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:16 IST

Zidane leaves Real Madrid's training camp citing personal reasons

Madrid [Spain], July 12 (ANI): Real Madrid on Friday announced that their manager Zinedine Zidane has left the pre-season training camp in Montreal because of personal reasons.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:53 IST

You are the most honest man I know: Kohli supports AB de Villiers

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Soon after former South Africa batsman Ab de Villiers cleared the air regarding recent controversy, India skipper Virat Kohli lent support to his Indian Premier League team-mate calling him as the most honest and committed person he knows.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:37 IST

Atletico Madrid express dissent over Griezmann's Barca move, to...

Madrid [Spain], July 12 (ANI): Soon after France's Antoine Griezmann made a move to Barcelona, his previous club Atletico de Madrid released a statement saying that the deposited amount is insufficient to cover his buyout clause.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:13 IST

Without Dhoni, there won't be a chance to win a game: Steve Waugh

London [UK], July 12 (ANI): Former Australia player Steve Waugh on Friday backed India wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni's approach in the semi-final against New Zealand and even went on say that 'without Dhoni, there would not be a chance to win a game'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:59 IST

Novak Djokovic beats Roberto Bautista Agut, enters Wimbledon final

London [UK], July 12 (ANI): Novak Djokovic progressed to the finals of the ongoing Wimbledon tournament as he defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the semi-final match on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:23 IST

LOSC was best club for me: Timothy Weah

Leeds [UK], July 12 (ANI): After making a move to LOSC, Timothy Weah said that it was the best club for him and is certain of his improvement in the club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:24 IST

FC Barcelona confirms signing of Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona [Spain], July 12 (ANI): Spanish football club FC Barcelona on Friday confirmed the signing of France's forward Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:10 IST

Gary Stead feels adapting to conditions will be imperative in WC final

London [UK], July 12 (ANI): Ahead of the World Cup final against England, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that the team do not have to play the perfect game but only need to adapt to the conditions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:28 IST

Former England striker Peter Crouch retires from football at 38

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Peter Crouch, former England, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs striker on Friday announced his retirement from football at the age of 38.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:45 IST

Rashid Khan appointed as Afghanistan's captain for all formats

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Friday appointed leg-spinner Rashid Khan as the team captain for all formats.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:01 IST

FIFA Women's rankings: USA consolidate their lead at top spot

Zurich [Switzerland], July 12 (ANI): The US after winning their second consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup have consolidated their top spot in the latest Women's rankings that were released on Friday.

Read More
iocl