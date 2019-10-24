Representative Image
Representative Image

China to host FIFA Club World Cup in 2021

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:14 IST

Zurich [Switzerland], Oct 24 (ANI): The FIFA Council in a unanimous decision appointed China as host of the first edition of the new FIFA Club World Cup in 2021 on Thursday.
The football's apex governing body convened in Shanghai and voted on a number of key steps for the future of international tournaments, according to fifa.com.
The Club World Cup will be played between June and July 2021 and the final list of venues will be decided by FIFA and the Chinese FA.
The participation model to determine the clubs that qualify from each confederation will be finalised in a consultation process between FIFA and the six confederations.
In another major decision, FIFA will invest USD 1 billion in women's football over the course of the 2019-2022 cycle, following an agreement on extra dedicated funding in the amount of USD 500 million.
This amount will be taken from FIFA's reserves as an addition to the USD 500 million already approved by the FIFA Congress to be invested in women's football as per the budget of the current four-year cycle.
FIFA also announced that Indonesia will host the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2021, Peru will host the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2021, and Russia will host the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:08 IST

Like father, like daughter: Ziva helps Dhoni clean up his car

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Former India skipper MS Dhoni on Thursday shared a perfect anecdote as to how a little help never harmed anyone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:59 IST

Liverpool to take action after racist banner against Origi surfaces

Leeds [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): England football club Liverpool FC will be taking action against fans after a racist banner against striker Divock Origi surfaced during the Champions League match against Genk on Wednesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:53 IST

Harry Maguire enjoying being part of 'big club' Manchester United

Leeds [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Harry Maguire said he is enjoying being a part of a 'big club' like Manchester United and wants to stay with them for a long time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:05 IST

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 schedule announced

Dubai [UAE], Oct 24 (ANI): The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced the schedule of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, which will be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 10.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:47 IST

Alisson Becker elated after Liverpool's victory over Genk

Liverpool [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is 'happy' with team's performance as they defeated Genk by 4-1 in the Champions League on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:20 IST

Cricket fraternity wishes Wriddhiman Saha on 35th birthday

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): As India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha turned 35 on Thursday, cricket fraternity poured in wishes for the cricketer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:15 IST

Yuvraj Singh to play for Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10 league

London [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been named as Indian icon player for Maratha Arabians' in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 league on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:11 IST

Do not be a Guardiola or Klopp: Bosz urges young managers

Leeds [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz said that young managers should develop their own styles and should not try to imitate Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:41 IST

Strategic time out will add extra dimension to the result: Dobson

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 24 (ANI): Head of Big Bash League Alistair Dobson on Thursday said that the new rule will add an extra tactical dimension to the result of the game.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:30 IST

Sesan Adedeji becomes first Nigerian to score half-century

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Oct 24 (ANI): Nigerian batsman Sesan Adedeji on Thursday became the first cricketer from the country to score a T20I half-century.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:27 IST

Kidambi Srikanth congratulates Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday congratulated former skipper Sourav Ganguly on becoming the 39th Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:12 IST

No spin bowling alternative beyond Lyon a 'real issue': Shane Warne

London [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne believes that the lack of bench strength in the spin bowling department is a 'real issue' in Test cricket for Australia.

Read More
iocl