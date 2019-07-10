Chris Wilder signs three-year extension with Sheffield United as manager

Sheffield [UK], July 10 (ANI): Chris Wilder signed a new three-year deal with Sheffield United as manager ahead of Premier League on Tuesday.

Wilder has led United back to the top-flight after a 12-year exile, in impressive fashion, having won the League One title with 100 points in his first season in charge.

After a more than respectable return to the second tier in 2017-18, the Blades held their nerve last season to deservedly beat Leeds United to runners-up spot behind Norwich City and secure a remarkable return to the top table of the English game.

"On behalf of the Board, I'm delighted that the formalities have been concluded and Chris has been rewarded," Sheffield United official website quoted CEO, Stephen Bettis as saying.

"Chris signing a new contract underpins everything we are attempting to do at Bramall Lane. He's been the catalyst for our success over the past few years, he is a driven individual and his focus since promotion was secured has been preparing the club for the Premier League," he added.

Members of Wilder's backroom staff are also expected to sign new contracts. (ANI)

