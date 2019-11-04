Chelsea's Christian Pulisic
Chelsea's Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic wants Chelsea to 'out-compete' every other team

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:06 IST

Leeds [UK], Nov 4 (ANI): Chelsea's Christian Pulisic said that his club has so much talent and such great players that they want to out-compete every other team.
"The spirit is great at the moment. We go in and want to out-compete every team. We have so much talent, great players. We're playing really well. We're really strong," Goal.com quoted Pulisic as saying.
Chelsea defeated Watford on November 2 by 2-1 in the Premier League. Pulisic also scored a goal during his club's win in the match.
Pulisic is also pleased with the backing he is getting from fans.
"It's incredible, it's amazing. The support has been phenomenal," he said.
Chelsea, who hold the fourth position on the Premier League's points table, will now compete against Crystal Palace. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:51 IST

Amy Kenealy retires from international cricket

Dublin [Ireland], Nov 4 (ANI): Ireland women's cricketer Amy Kenealy on Monday announced her retirement from international cricket.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:41 IST

Harbhajan Singh expresses concern over pollution, urges PM Modi...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday expressed his concern over rising levels of pollution and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take all necessary steps to address the problem.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:26 IST

Captaincy is still Faf's baby, says Quinton de Kock

London [UK], Nov 4 (ANI): South Africa's Quinton de Kock said that the team's captaincy in T20I format is still Faf du Plessis' 'baby' but he will grab it with both hands if given a chance.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 21:30 IST

Frank Lampard confirms N'Golo Kante's availability for Ajax clash

Leeds [UK], Nov 4 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that N'Golo Kante will be available for their Ajax clash in the Champions League.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 21:30 IST

Rafael Nadal takes top spot in ATP Rankings

London [UK], Nov 4 (ANI): Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal on Monday reclaimed his top position in the latest ATP Rankings.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 19:07 IST

Ganguly wishes daughter Sana on her 18th birthday

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Gangly on Monday wished his daughter Sana on her 18th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:31 IST

India B lift Deodhar Trophy, defeat India C in final

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): India B lifted the Deodhar Trophy after defeating India C by 51 runs in Ranchi on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:48 IST

Lallana not surprised with Liverpool's match-winning comeback...

Liverpool [UK], Nov 4 (ANI): Liverpool's Adam Lallana is not at all surprised with his club pulling off a match-winning goal during the final stages of the match against Aston Villa.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:08 IST

Marco Silva promises 'all the support' to injured Andre Gomes

Leeds [UK], Nov 4 (ANI): Everton manager Marco Silva promised 'all the support' to Andre Gomes, who sustained a 'serious injury' on Sunday during the Premier League clash against Tottenham.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:36 IST

Alex Carey elated over having a 'very role-specific side'

Dubai [UAE], Nov 4 (ANI): Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey is happy to have a 'very role-specific' side and has termed the performance of bowlers against Sri Lanka as fantastic.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 15:15 IST

Gayle lashes out at Airline for not allowing him to board flight

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle lashed out at Emirates Airline on Monday for not allowing him to board a flight despite having a confirmed ticket.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 14:58 IST

Everton investigating alleged racist abuse against Son Heung-min

Liverpool [UK], Nov 4 (ANI): Everton are investigating alleged racist abuse of Tottenham's striker Son Heung-min during the sides' 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

Read More
iocl