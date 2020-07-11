Clifford Miranda extends stay as assistant coach with FC Goa

Margao (Goa) [India], July 11 (ANI): Clifford Miranda has signed a contract extension with the Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa to stay on as the assistant coach.

The Indian football legend is an integral part of the club's coaching staff under new head coach Juan Ferrando for the upcoming ISL season, as well as the AFC Champions League campaign.

"I'm delighted to continue my tenure at FC Goa and want to help the team succeed in the coming season. I'm also looking forward to working with our new head coach Juan (Ferrando) and together taking this team to new heights. Being able to work with FC Goa in the AFC Champions League is another exciting prospect for me," Miranda said in a statement.

Miranda was first appointed as the assistant coach for the Gaurs at the start of the 2019/20 season. He then led the Gaurs towards the crucial late stages of the League as interim head coach.

Under the former national team midfielder, FC Goa finished at the top of the ISL standings and subsequently became the first-ever Indian club to book their place in the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

The former midfielder recently completed his AFC Pro Diploma Coaching course and during his playing career, was capped 44 times by the Indian national team.

The 37-year-old has also played 12 matches in the ISL, representing both FC Goa and Atletico de Kolkata (now ATK), with two assists to his name during that time.

"I'm glad that Clifford will continue to form a vital part of the coaching staff and I'm confident that under Juan, he will only gain more knowledge and experience and will have an active role to play in the direction the first team takes this season. His knowledge and playing experience in India will be vital in guiding the local players through the season and improving them as they go along," FC Goa Director of Football Ravi Pusku said. (ANI)

