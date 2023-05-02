CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates Odisha FC on winning Super Cup

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Odisha FC on winning the Super Cup and qualifying for the AFC and for their outstanding performance in the 2022-2023 season.

The Odisha FC team met the Chief Minister along with the Super Cup trophy, which they won for the first time.

Team @OdishaFC met Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @Naveen_Odisha along with the #HeroSuperCup trophy, which they won for the first time.



The CM congratulated everyone associated with #OdishaFC for their remarkable performance. #AmaTeamAmaGame #OdishaForFootball pic.twitter.com/9f73dVNvo2 — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) May 2, 2023



Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "I would like to congratulate everyone associated with Odisha FC for their remarkable performance. The coach and players have made us proud and I hope Odisha FC will continue their winning form and inspire a new generation of footballers from Odisha."

Raj Athwal, President, head coach Clifford Miranda, Amrinder Singh and Shubham Sarangi met the Chief Minister.

Patnaik emphasized that their success is a testimony to their commitment and their determination to achieve their goals. He praised each player for their outstanding performances and contributions to the team.

Raj Athwal thanked the Chief Minister for creating the best football facilities and for his support of the team over the years. The club president also thanked the Chief Minister for supporting Odisha FC and making a holistic sports ecosystem for the proper development of football.

Odisha FC got their hands on their first-ever silverware as they got the better of Bengaluru FC in a 2-1 thriller in the Super Cup final at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Tuesday.

While Brazilian Diego Mauricio struck both goals for the winners in the first half, Sunil Chhetri scored from a penalty in the 84th minute to reduce the margin for Bengaluru FC. (ANI)