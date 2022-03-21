Coach Marquez demands 100 per cent every day, reveals Tavora after Hyderabad's maiden ISL win

Fatorda (Goa) [India], March 21 (ANI): Hyderabad FC's Sahil Tavora revealed that coach Marquez demands 100 per cent from every game after his team won the Indian Super League title for the first time with a 3-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday.

Sahil Tavora who was also the star of the evening, scored an equaliser in the dying minutes of the match, taking the clash into extra-time.

"After a long time, the fans were back in the stadium. It was a great atmosphere here. Obviously, Manjapadda are a very loud fan group and they are really awesome fans. Deccan Legion, the Hyderabad FC fans, also put on a great show. My family and friends were here too. So, it was a great moment for me. Kattimani here deserves all the credit. We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him, throughout the entire season," said Hyderabad FC's Sahil Tavora.



"We have a coach who is demanding and he demands 100% every day and in every game. So, we know we have to be on it. For example, in the second leg against ATK Mohun Bagan, we didn't do our best. He told us that today we have to put on a show and give our best and that's what we did," added Sahil.

Kattimani who saved three penalties for Hyderabad FC said it was his dream to win at PJN Stadium and he gave all the credit for the club's success this season to head coach Manuel Marquez after last year narrowly missing out on the semi-final spot to becoming present-day champions.

"Definitely. It was a dream for me to win on this ground and I did it today. I am happy for the whole team. My brother (Sahil Tavora) scored an excellent goal that took us to extra time," said Kattimani in the post-match interview.

"Our coach Manuel. He kept us up every day, asking us to play compact. We did our job and you can see at the end of the season that we are the champions of the Hero ISL," he added. (ANI)

