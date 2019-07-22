Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri
Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri

Coach Maurizio Sarri expects Juventus to make more signings

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 08:35 IST

Leeds [UK], July 22 (ANI): Italian football club Juventus FC's head coach Maurizio Sarri on Sunday appeared hopeful of signing more players before the closing of the transfer window.
The club has already signed Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Luca Pellegrini, Merih Demiral and Gianluigi Buffon ahead of the upcoming season. The team has also shown a keen interest in Manchester United's Paul Pogba.
"We have lots of players in certain positions and less in others, but we're talking about a situation where I have seven players in Turin carrying injuries and five who have yet to return from international commitments," Goal.com quoted Sarri as saying.
"I think the club, between now and the end of the transfer window, will do something in terms of incomings, but we'll also have to do something in terms of outgoings," he added.
The Juventus coach also heaped praises on striker Cristiano Ronaldo, calling him the best player in Juventus.
"Cristiano's the best player in this team. Therefore, we must set up the other 10 well defensively. He can play anywhere on the field. He's the best and it's important for him to be free on the pitch," Sarri said.
Juventus were defeated 2-3 by English football club Tottenham Hotspurs in the International Champions Cup on Sunday.
The Italian side won the Serie A 2018/19 season as they finished with 90 points from 38 matches. (ANI)

