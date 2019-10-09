Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy slug it out on Twitter, Instagram

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Footballer Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen on Wednesday accused Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah of leaking stories from her private Instagram account to an English daily.

Coleen took to Twitter and posted a message accusing Rebekah.

"For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories. There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family - all without my permission or knowledge," she wrote in her message.

She concluded the lengthy note saying, "Now I know for certain which account / individual it's come from. I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It's.... Rebekah Vardy's account."

Soon after Coleen's allegations, Rebekah shared a post on her Instagram denying the accusations and said: "various people have had access to my insta".



"As I have just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this. I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me to over the years can vouch for. If you thought that this was happening you could have told me & I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped. Over the years various people have had access to my insta & just this week I found I was following people I didn't know and have never followed myself," she said.

In the caption, Rebekah said she will now take legal advice over the matter.

"Can't believe I'm even having to write this. I'm pregnant & on holiday & am at a loss to why she would do this. I'm now having to take legal advice as I can't deal with this stress myself when I'm this pregnant," she wrote. (ANI)

