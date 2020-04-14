Combating COVID-19: Conor Coady hails #PlayersTogether" as great idea

Wolverhampton [UK], April 14 (ANI): Wolverhampton Wanderers FC's Conor Coady has hailed "#PlayersTogether," an initiative to donate "funds quickly and efficiently" to the National Health Service (NHS) charities in an effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic, as a 'great idea'.

Coady also stated that it was the idea of Jordan Henderson, a footballer who plays for Liverpool.

"We knew if everyone was together doing it, and pulling in the same direction, that it'd be a little bit stronger. Clubs are doing their own little thing as well, but in terms of bringing the Premier League players together, it's a great idea," the club's official website quoted Coady as saying.

"It came from Jordan. He came up with it, thought it'd be a good idea and took the step forward - then it was up to us to speak to the lads in our individual teams and make sure they were in with it. Every single player at Wolves wanted to be a part of it, as soon as I mentioned it, they were straight on it agreeing, making sure we got it right. It's been brilliant," he added.

The establishment of the "#PlayersTogether" was announced on April 9.

"Over the course of the last week we, as a group of Premier League players, have held numerous talks together with the vision of creating a contribution fund that can be used to distribute money to where it's needed most in this COVID19 crisis; helping those fighting for us on the NHS frontline as well as other key areas of need. This is a critical time for our country and for our NHS, and we are determined to help in any way that we can," a statement had read.

"We can confirm that after extensive conversations between a huge number of players from all Premier League clubs we have created our own collective player initiative, #PlayersTogether, and have partnered with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT) in order to assist them in generating and distributing funds quickly and efficiently to where they are needed most," the statement had added. (ANI)

