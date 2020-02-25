Comparing Maradona and Messi is like comparing Picasso to Mozart: Ottavio Bianchi

Leeds [UK], Feb 25 (ANI): Former Italian midfielder Ottavio Bianchi said that comparing Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona is like drawing a comparison between Picasso and Mozart.

The comparisons between Messi and Maradona have been going on for a while, but Bianchi believes that the two legends cannot be put on the same scale as they played in two different eras.

"They come from different times - it's like when people compare Maradona, Johan Cruyff, and Messi. All I can say is that it has been a pleasure to see each and everyone on the pitch. We're fortunate that in each era we've had a succession of players of this magnitude," Goal.com quoted Bianchi as saying.

"It's the same with artists; you might like Henri Matisse, Paul Gauguin, Pablo Picasso, Beethoven, Mozart or whoever, but they are all so far outside the established parameters that all you can do is wait for the next genius to appear in each respective discipline," he added.

Bianchi also commented on the situation in Barcelona, with reports of a falling-out between Messi and director of football Eric Abidal.

"I read in the newspapers that there are big problems at Barcelona and what I do know is that these kinds of players need a very particular environment to express their full greatness," Bianchi said.

"If they are sad, it's a lot more difficult for them. Traditionally, players of that kind of quality can't showcase their full footballing talents if something is bothering them. It seems to me that Barca aren't in the best health at the moment," he added.

Barcelona will take on Napoli later today in the Champions League. (ANI)

